Skyhawks Fall to Magic, 115-107

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (1-0) started its regular season with a 115-107 win over the College Park Skyhawks (0-1) on Friday night. Ethan Thompson was the leading scorer for the Magic with 29 points, setting new career-highs in both threes made (8) and three-point attempts (16).

Dominick Barlow and Keaton Wallace scored 20 points apiece for the visiting Skyhawks, with Wallace also dishing out 10 assists.

Robert Baker and Mac McClung both recorded double-doubles for Osceola. Baker had a 21-point, 11-rebound performance. McClung tallied 17 points with 14 assists on the night.

New acquisition Patrick Gardner appeared in his first game for the Magic and pulled down 10 rebounds in 14 minutes.

Up Next: Osceola will start a seven-game road trip on Sun. Dec. 29 against the Raptors 905. Tipoff will be at 2 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBA TV.

The Magic will return home to Osceola Heritage Park on Wed. Jan. 22 against the Capital City Go-Go. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and ESPN+. Fans can join the team in celebrating Youth Sports Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

