South Bay Falls to Cleveland in Regular Season Opener

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND - The South Bay Lakers (0-1) fell to the Cleveland Charge (1-0) 125-113 Friday night at Public Auditorium in Cleveland. Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis, currently on assignment, posted 16 points to go with six rebounds and three assists while guard Bronny James, also on assignment from Los Angeles, recorded 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

South Bay guard Jordan Goodwin led the Lakers' offense to start the game, finishing the first quarter with 11 of the team's 36 points. Goodwin finished the game with 19 points, four rebounds, four steals and one block off the bench. Guard Devonte' Graham grabbed 18 points, shooting 6-11 from three, to go with five assists. The Lakers went on a 23-13 run to retake the lead in the third quarter highlighted by three made shots from deep by Graham. Guard Sir'Jabari Rice tallied 19 points, one rebound, five assists and two steals to round out the offensive push.

Two-way forward Emoni Bates led the Charge with a game-high 30 points to go with five rebounds, two steals and one block. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr., currently on assignment, posted a double-double performance with 28 points and 10 assists to go with four rebounds and five steals. Two-way center JT Thor recorded 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks while forward Feron Hunt dropped a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds with two assists and one steal. In a back-and-forth game with 11 lead changes and eight times tied, the Charge went on a 21-0 run to block the Lakers from a comeback in the fourth quarter.

South Bay will play once more at the Charge Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. The Lakers will then head to Mexico City to play the Capitanes in a back-to-back Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 before returning home to play the Delaware Blue Coats Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif.

