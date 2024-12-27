Gold Earns A Commanding Victory Over The Celtics To Open Up The Regular Season 120-103

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - T he Grand Rapids Gold (1-0) had an impressive start to the regular season with a commanding win over the Maine Celtics (0-1) 120-103. The Gold earned their largest win margin all season with a 17-point lead at the end of the fourth. The team was a force to be reckoned with from early on in the game with establishing a lead in the first quarter and extending it by as many as 29 points by the third quarter. The Gold displayed excellent shooting from all over the court being 100% from the free throw line, 51.6% from the field and 47.1% from beyond the arc. The Celtics shot 63%, 41.5%, and 45.5%. The Gold victory can also be attributed to the 18 turnovers by the Celtics that ultimately cost them 30 points. The Gold had 19 turnovers for only 18 points.

Jahmir Young recorded another double-double for the year with 26 points, 12 assists and 5 rebounds. Young also shot 67% from beyond the arc and 100% from the free throw line. Two-Way player Trey Alexander was near to a double-double and led the team in points with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Two-Way player PJ Hall also recorded points in the double digits with 17 points and 8 rebounds. Tevian Jones came off the bench for an impressive game with an additional 17 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

The Celtics bench players made the biggest impact with 59 of their points coming from there. Ron Harper Jr. led the Celtics in points with a career high of 32. Jay Scrubb also came off the bench recording 18 points and 3 rebounds. Baylor Scheierman was not far behind with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Two-Way player JD Davison also recorded points in the double digits with 14 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

The Grand Rapids Gold will head to Washington, DC to face off against the Capital City Go-Go on Sunday December 29th at 3pm. The game can be seen live on NBAGLeague.com.

