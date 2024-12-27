EJ Liddell Tallies Season-High 29 Points, Windy City Falls in First Regular Season Contest

December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell 97-116 to the Delaware Blue Coats in their regular season opener on Friday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell led Windy City with 29 points, going 7-9 from two-point range. Liddell also added three blocks, the sixth time he has had three or more this season.

Windy City Bulls rookie forward Marcus Domask recorded 17 points, his second-highest mark of the season, and three three-pointers. Guard Ryan Arcidiacono tallied 12 points, five assists, and three rebounds to round out the Bulls' effort.

Delaware opened the matchup with an eight-point advantage after the first quarter. Windy City hit back in the second, though, thanks to Liddell. Liddell had 10 points and two three-pointers in the frame, helping the Bulls enter halftime up 51-48. The Blue Coats quickly regained the lead in the third quarter, shooting 71% from the floor. Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. scored 14 points in the period to give Delaware an 84-75 lead. The Blue Coats then pulled away in the fourth, shooting 6-11 from beyond the arc.

Dowtin Jr. led all scorers with 34 points on a team-high 20 shot attempts. Delaware guard Marcus Bagley also chipped in with 20 points and three blocks. Blue Coats center Isaiah Mobley ended with 14 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

With the loss, Windy City drops to 0-1 in the regular season, while Delaware begins 1-0.

Windy City and Delaware meet again tomorrow evening for the second game of the back-to-back. Tipoff is slated for 5pm and the game will be broadcast on NBA G League TV on Tubi.

