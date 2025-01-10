Vipers Acquire Daishen Nix

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to Daishen Nix from the Iowa Wolves. In exchange, RGV has agreed to trade the returning player rights to Nate Hinton to the Memphis Hustle. Additionally, Memphis has agreed to trade the returning player rights to Timmy Allen to the Wolves and a 2025 NBA G League Draft first-round pick.

Most recently, Nix (6-4, 238) served as a two-way player for the Minnesota Timberwolves where he played in 10 games for the Iowa Wolves and three for Minnesota.

He originally joined the Minnesota Timberwolves as a two-way player during the 2023-24 season. In 15 games he averaged 1.8 points for the Timberwolves. During the same season, Nix also played in 13 games for Iowa averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.9 steals.

He saw action in 57 games for the Houston Rockets during the 2022-23 season averaging 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Alaska native was part of the Vipers 2021-22 Championship team as a two-way and assignment player. On Feb. 15, 2022, the Houston Rockets converted his two-way contract into a standard NBA contract. During game one of the 2022 NBA G League Championship Finals Nix and Anthony Lamb each recorded triple-doubles, which was the first occasion of a triple-double since 2013 and the first-ever G league Finals game to feature two triple-doubles. He appeared in 15 regular season games for the Vipers in which he averaged 20.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.9 steals.

Nix was part of the 2021 Philadelphia Sixers Summer League team where he appeared in five games. He totaled 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

He played with the NBA G League Ignite from 2020- 21 where he appeared in all 15 games averaging 8.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and assists.

Hinton (6-5, 210) spent the last two seasons with the Vipers. During the 2023-24 season he served as a two-way for the Houston Rockets. In 25 games played for the Vipers he totaled 282 points, 205 rebounds, 121 assists and 46 steals.

The Vipers will take on the Iowa Wolves tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.NBAGLeague.com.

