Legends Drop to Clippers in Back-To-Back Finale
January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
OCEANSIDE, CA - The Texas Legends (2-5) fell to the San Diego Clippers (4-3) in the second game of their back-to-back series, 105-89, at Frontwave Arena on Saturday night.
The Legends were paced by Jazian Gortman, who scored a team-high 20 points while also dishing out 6 assists. Kessler Edwards posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Jamarion Sharp added 13 points and 6 rebounds. Jarod Lucas chipped in 11 points, hitting three triples.
Kobe Brown led the Clippers with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Kai Jones contributed a 19-point, 7-rebound performance. Trentyn Flowers contributed 18 points and 8 rebounds.
The Clippers set the tone early, igniting a 16-0 run in the first quarter that propelled them to a commanding 34-16 lead. San Diego never relinquished control, with the Legends struggling to close the gap throughout the contest.
The Legends will look to bounce back as they return to Frisco to take on the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, January 17th, at Comerica Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT. For tickets and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Legends Drop to Clippers in Back-To-Back Finale - Texas Legends
- Spurs Beat Suns, 145-86 - Austin Spurs
- Charge Suffer First Loss at Public Hall - Cleveland Charge
- Maine Celtics Lose OT Heartbreaker - Maine Celtics
- Warren and Brown Guides Skyforce in 152-102 Route of Westchester - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Squadron Fall to Go-Go in 2025 Home Opener - Birmingham Squadron
- Vipers Acquire Daishen Nix - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Memphis Hustle Complete Three-Team Trade - Memphis Hustle
- Iowa Wolves Complete Three-Team Trade with Memphis Hustle and Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Iowa Wolves
- Mad Ants Defeat Magic Behind Furphy's Double-Double - Indiana Mad Ants
- Maine Celtics, L.L.Bean Renew "Amazing Maine" Campaign - Maine Celtics
- Tonight's Squadron Game to Begin One Hour Earlier Due to Inclement Weather - Birmingham Squadron
- Stars Score Win over Wolves, 133-124 - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Secure Commanding Win over Clippers - Texas Legends
- Salt Lake City Stars Hold off the Iowa Wolves, 133-124 - Iowa Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.