Legends Drop to Clippers in Back-To-Back Finale

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OCEANSIDE, CA - The Texas Legends (2-5) fell to the San Diego Clippers (4-3) in the second game of their back-to-back series, 105-89, at Frontwave Arena on Saturday night.

The Legends were paced by Jazian Gortman, who scored a team-high 20 points while also dishing out 6 assists. Kessler Edwards posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Jamarion Sharp added 13 points and 6 rebounds. Jarod Lucas chipped in 11 points, hitting three triples.

Kobe Brown led the Clippers with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Kai Jones contributed a 19-point, 7-rebound performance. Trentyn Flowers contributed 18 points and 8 rebounds.

The Clippers set the tone early, igniting a 16-0 run in the first quarter that propelled them to a commanding 34-16 lead. San Diego never relinquished control, with the Legends struggling to close the gap throughout the contest.

The Legends will look to bounce back as they return to Frisco to take on the Oklahoma City Blue on Friday, January 17th, at Comerica Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT. For tickets and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com.

