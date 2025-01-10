Warren and Brown Guides Skyforce in 152-102 Route of Westchester

White Plains, NY - The Sioux Falls Skyforce earned their largest margin of victory this season in a 152-102 defeat of the Westchester Knicks on Friday evening from the Westchester Convention Center.

Bryson Warren posted a career-high 40 points on 17-30 FGA (5-11 3PA), 10 rebounds and nine assists (both career highs). Warren added a plus-45 plus-minus to lead Sioux Falls (4-3). Christian Brown added a career-high 30 points on 11-14 FGA, three rebounds and a plus-39 plus-minus.

TJ Warren led Westchester (4-4) with 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Damion Baugh added 18 points.

Sioux Falls erupted for 37 points in the first quarter on 53.3 percent shooting (16-30 FGA), as Brown and HEAT two-way player Isaiah Stevens combined for 18 points on 7-11 FGA and a combined plus-26 plus-minus.

The Skyforce scored the most points in a quarter in the second with 43 and the most points in a half (80) to take a 80-48 lead to intermission.

Warren, Stevens and Brown combined for 28 points on 11-15 FGA in the third quarter to build a 115-73 lead to the final 12 minutes. Warren posted 20 points in the fourth quarter on 8-9 FGA (3-3 3PA) as the Skyforce led by as much as 53 in the final minutes to finish a stretch of 10-of-12 road game with an 8-4 record (8-2 on the road).

Stevens finished with 21 points, four rebounds and 10 assists, which marks his 11th double-double of the season, which leads Sioux Falls. Nassir Little added 25 points on 10-14 FGA, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Tyler Polley posted an NBA G League career-high 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a plus-37 plus-minus.

Sioux Falls returns home for a four-game homestand, starting on Friday against the Osceola Magic. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST from the Sanford Pentagon. The Knicks host the Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday and Wednesday, with tip-off at 6:00 PM CST.

