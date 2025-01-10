Iowa Wolves Complete Three-Team Trade with Memphis Hustle and Rio Grande Valley Vipers

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves announced today that the team has acquired the returning player rights to forward Timmy Allen and a first round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Memphis Hustle. As part of the trade, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers have acquired the returning player rights to guard Daishen Nix from the Wolves while the have Hustle acquired the returning player rights to forward Nate Hinton from the Vipers.

Allen is currently playing overseas for Oostende in the Belgian Pro League, playing in 14 games, while averaging 19.1 points on 60.2% shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He last played for the Hustle during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 46 games, while averaging 9.5 points on 43.2% shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.

Nix was waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 3 after spending the past two seasons with the Timberwolves, appearing in 18 games, while averaging 1.6 points and 0.5 assists per game. Nix also spent time with Iowa, playing in 23 games over two seasons, averaging 22.4 points on 38.7% shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

Iowa plays at Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.