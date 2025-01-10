Charge Suffer First Loss at Public Hall

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (3-4) were defeated by the Grand Rapids Gold (3-3), 124-105, in front of 3,350 fans on Friday night. It was the Charge's first loss in five games at their new home of Cleveland Public Hall.

Cleveland got 56 points from their bench tonight, led by Feron Hunt's team-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting in 28 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin came off the bench to score 20 points and grab five boards in 25 minutes. Both on assignment from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Craig Porter Jr. had nine points, 13 assists and four steals, while Jaylon Tyson scored 11 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

Grand Rapids took a 2-0 lead in the season series thanks in part to Tevian Jones scoring a game-high 26 points and nabbing three steals in 33 minutes. Jahmir Young posted a double-double of 21 points and 10 assists in 39 minutes for the Gold. P.J. Hall also contributed a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds with three steals in 31 minutes.

The two teams meet again at Public Hall tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. for Sam "Money" Merrill Bank Giveaway (first 1,500 fans) to honor Charge alum and current Cavs shooting guard, Sam Merrill.

