Stars Score Win over Wolves, 133-124

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (3-3), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Iowa Wolves (1-5) (Minnesota Wolves affiliate), 133-124, Thursday night at the Maverik Center.

Forward Dereon Seabron put on a career-high performance, leading the Stars with 33 points on an efficient 13-of-17 from the field. Meanwhile, the Salt Lake City newcomer added five assists and two rebounds. Utah Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless continued his dominant scoring streak, registering his fourth 30+ point performance over a six-game stretch with 32 points (8-of-17 FG), while serving a team-high eight assists. Guard Max Abmas rounded out the impressive trio, scoring 23 points (8-of-13 FG) and registering four assists.

Salt Lake City and Iowa opened the first quarter with a tone-setting slam dunk from Harkless that gave them an early two-point (12-10) advantage. The two teams traded buckets throughout the remainder of the frame, with Salt Lake City gaining a slight edge to end the quarter, 30-28. Followed by the first, the second quarter remained close, sending both teams into the break tied 60-60.

In the third, Seabron took control, matching his first-half scoring total (13) with an additional 13 points (5-of-7 FG). The offensive outburst helped Salt Lake City distance themselves from their opponent, as they would take a 100-94 advantage into the final frame.

After experiencing 24 lead changes during the first three quarters, Salt Lake City clung to their lead for the entirety of the final quarter. The Stars would end the contest with their best team-wide shooting percentage of the season (58.2% FG), claiming victory over the Iowa Wolves, 133-124.

Despite the loss, Timberwolves rookie assignment player Terrence Shannon Jr. led the night, finishing with a career-high 47 points (17-of-28 FG), five rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

The Stars stay at home to face off against the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings affiliate) on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Maverik Center. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

