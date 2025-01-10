Legends Secure Commanding Win over Clippers

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OCEANSIDE, CA - The Texas Legends (2-4) opened their two-game series against the San Diego Clippers (3-3) with a commanding 99-86 victory at Frontwave Arena.

Jarod Lucas paced the Legends offensively, scoring a game-high 24 points while hitting 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. Jazian Gortman filled the stat sheet by adding 23 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds. Tyson Walker contributed 21 points and 6 assists, hitting five three-pointers. Warith Alatishe anchored the defense, pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds.

The Legends' defensive intensity was key, forcing 21 turnovers and converting them into 20 points. The Legends also outrebounded the Clippers 44-43, with Jamarion Sharp's presence in the paint providing crucial stops and blocks.

The Clippers were led by Kobe Brown, who finished with 21 points and 6 rebounds. Cam Christie added 16 points, and Trentyn Flowers chipped in 14, but San Diego struggled from long range, shooting just 28.9% from three-point territory.

The Legends set the tone early, overcoming an eight-point deficit in the first quarter with a dominant second-quarter surge, outscoring the Clippers 28-14. The team sustained their momentum into the third quarter, holding the Clippers to just 13 points, and sealed the game despite a late fourth-quarter push by San Diego.

The Legends and Clippers will face off again tomorrow night in the second game of their back-to-back series at Frontwave Arena. Tip-off is set for 9:00 PM CT, and fans can catch the action live on KFAA, TUBI, or Urban Edge Network. For updates and more information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

