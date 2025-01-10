Spurs Beat Suns, 145-86
January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
Austin, TX - The Austin Spurs (4-3) defeated the Valley Suns (3-3) by a franchise-best 59 points, 145-86, on Friday night at the H-E-B Center. This victory ties the largest margin of victory in a regular season or showcase game, previously set by Salt Lake City, who defeated the G League Ignite 158-99 on Nov. 13, 2023.
David Duke Jr. and Malachi Flynn each scored 22 points, while Jamaree Bouyea added 21 points and 7 assists. Sidy Cissoko, on assignment from San Antonio, contributed 17 points.
Austin took a 30-21 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 69-45 by halftime. Flynn notched 15 first-half points for the Spurs, while Jaden Shackleford scored 13 for the Valley. The Silver and Black led in the second half, outscoring the Suns 76-41 to seal the victory.
Jaden Shackleford led the Suns with 16 points. Mamadi Diakite and TyTy Washington Jr. both scored 13, and Collin Gillespie added 12.
NEXT UP:
The Spurs face the Oklahoma City Blue tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center. The game will be available on the NBA G League app.
