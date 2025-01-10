Spurs Beat Suns, 145-86

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin, TX - The Austin Spurs (4-3) defeated the Valley Suns (3-3) by a franchise-best 59 points, 145-86, on Friday night at the H-E-B Center. This victory ties the largest margin of victory in a regular season or showcase game, previously set by Salt Lake City, who defeated the G League Ignite 158-99 on Nov. 13, 2023.

David Duke Jr. and Malachi Flynn each scored 22 points, while Jamaree Bouyea added 21 points and 7 assists. Sidy Cissoko, on assignment from San Antonio, contributed 17 points.

Austin took a 30-21 lead in the first quarter and extended it to 69-45 by halftime. Flynn notched 15 first-half points for the Spurs, while Jaden Shackleford scored 13 for the Valley. The Silver and Black led in the second half, outscoring the Suns 76-41 to seal the victory.

Jaden Shackleford led the Suns with 16 points. Mamadi Diakite and TyTy Washington Jr. both scored 13, and Collin Gillespie added 12.

The Spurs face the Oklahoma City Blue tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center. The game will be available on the NBA G League app.

