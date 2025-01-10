Memphis Hustle Complete Three-Team Trade

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired wing Nate Hinton from the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in a three-team trade. As part of the deal, Memphis traded the returning player rights to forward Timmy Allen and a 2025 first round pick (via Cleveland) to the Iowa Wolves. In a related move, the Hustle waived guard Xavier Johnson.

Hinton (6-5, 210) has appeared in 18 games (seven starts) this season with the Vipers averaging 11.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.6 minutes. The 25-year-old has appeared in 159 games (125 starts) across five seasons with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Indiana Mad Ants, Cleveland Charge, Santa Cruz Warriors and Long Island Nets and averaged 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 31.9 minutes. The Gastonia, North Carolina, native has appeared in 38 games as a reserve across three NBA seasons with the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks.

Allen (6-6, 210) appeared in 46 games (18 starts) last season with the Hustle averaging 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26.4 minutes. The 25-year-old appeared in five NBA games off the bench last season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Johnson (6-3, 200) has appeared in 14 games (five starts) this season with the Hustle averaging 6.2 points and 4.9 assists in 19.0 minutes after going unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

