Salt Lake City Stars Hold off the Iowa Wolves, 133-124

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a career-high 47 points for the Iowa Wolves in a 133-124 road loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Thursday night at the Maverik Center.

Shannon Jr., in his second assignment with Iowa (1-5) this season from the Minnesota Timberwolves, finished an impressive 17-of-28 (60.7%) from the floor, including making 4-of-7 (57.1%) from beyond the arc.

Salt Lake City (3-3) countered with 33 points and 32 points from Dereon Seabron and Elijah Harkless, respectively. Seabron, who was recently acquired by the Stars from the Motor City Cruise, came off the bench as their reserves scored 64 points.

The game featured 24 lead changes and 14 ties and was back-and-forth until midway through the third quarter. At that point of the game, neither team led by more than five until Salt Lake City had erased a five-point deficit and later built a 15-point lead after Seabron's floater at the 5:38 mark in the third.

Iowa didn't panic slowly chipping away and pulling within two points after El Ellis buried a three-pointer less than two minutes into the fourth quarter. After a timeout, Salt Lake delivered the final and decisive scoring run ripping off 10 unanswered points before Ellis made another three. The Wolves were forced to play catch up the rest of the game as the Stars made several clutch three-pointers and their free throws to hold off the Wolves for the win.

Trevor Keels scored 21 points while Ellis finished with 17 points off the bench, including pouring in 15 after halftime. Two-way Tristen Newton was the team's other double figure scorer with 15 points. Iowa was without two-way center Jesse Edwards who missed the game due to illness.

The Iowa Wolves close their short road trip at the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT with the game streamed on the Tubi App. Iowa is back home on Monday night to host the Rip City Remix at 6:30 p.m. CT.

