Squadron Fall to Go-Go in 2025 Home Opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Capital City Go-Go, 134-99, Friday night at Legacy Arena at the BJCC despite a professional basketball career-high 35 points from Antonio Reeves.

Reeves, on assignment from the Pelicans, led all scorers and shot 14-of-22 from the field, including a 55.5% mark from three. Lester Quinones posted Birmingham's (1-4) only double-double of the night with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Center Josh Oduro paced the Squadron with 11 rebounds.

All nine Go-Go (4-1) players who appeared in Friday's contest scored in double-digits, with Erik Stevenson's 26 off the bench leading the way.

The game was played without fans out of an abundance of caution for all individuals involved due to inclement winter weather in the Birmingham area.

The Squadron and Go-Go hit the hardwood once again for tomorrow's 6 p.m. tip-off at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The game can be seen on My68 and NBAGLeague.com and the first 1,000 fans through the games are set to receive a Squadron visor.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

