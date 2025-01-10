Tonight's Squadron Game to Begin One Hour Earlier Due to Inclement Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The start of tonight's game between the Birmingham Squadron and Capital City Go-Go at Legacy Arena at the BJCC will begin one hour earlier (6 p.m. CT) due to inclement weather. The game will also be played without fans out of an abundance of caution for all individuals involved.

For those who purchased tickets for this game, the Birmingham Squadron will apply a credit to be used for a future game. Please contact bhamtickets@pelicans.com for any ticketing-related questions.

Friday night's game can be seen on My68 or NBAGLeague.com with Blake Gardner and Rick Moody on the call.

