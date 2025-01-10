Maine Celtics, L.L.Bean Renew "Amazing Maine" Campaign

January 10, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced that their "Amazing Maine" campaign presented by L.L.Bean has returned for another season. A success during the 2023-24 season, the Maine Celtics are hosting a series of themed nights presented by L.L.Bean at the Portland Expo, including tonight's game vs. Raptors 905.

"We are so excited to continue our relationship with iconic brand L.L.Bean," said Maine Celtics Team President Dajuan Eubanks. "They are representative of the state, and partnering with a company that shares our values makes sense in so many ways."

Unlike last season, which celebrated the various regions of the state of Maine, this year's Maine Celtics "Amazing Maine" theme night series highlights select Maine state parks. The Celtics will highlight the state parks over five home games, wearing their specialty L.L.Bean uniforms. This season, the jersey design includes the "L.L.Bean Katahdin Graphic, seen on many L.L.Bean items. They were unveiled at the first Amazing Maine game on Nov. 22 vs. Capital City.

Below is a list of the five Amazing Maine games, and corresponding Maine State Parks that will be recognized:

Date Opponent Time State Park

Nov. 22 Capital City 7:00 p.m. Mt. Blue State Park

Dec. 7 Greensboro 1:00 p.m. Holbrook Island Sanctuary

Jan. 10 Raptors 905 7:00 p.m. Reid State Park

Jan. 26 Osceola 1:00 p.m. Camden Hills State Park

Feb. 1 Birmingham 7:00 p.m. Bradbury Mountain and Wolfe's Neck State Parks

