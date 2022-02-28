Vanecek Recalled from Conditioning Loan by Capitals

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Vitek Vanecek has been recalled from his conditioning loan.

Vanecek, 26, played one game with the Bears, stopping 21-of-23 shots in a 3-1 loss to Utica on Sunday evening. He is 10-6-5 in 24 games for the Capitals this season, posting a 2.39 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage to go along with two shutouts. He has not played for the Capitals since Feb. 1 when he sustained an upper-body injury at Pittsburgh.

The Bears host the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. It's the club's final Hersheypark Pass Night of the season. Tickets are available at HersheyBears.com.

