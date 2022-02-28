Rangers Ink Wolf Pack Captain Jonny Brodzinski to Contract Extension

February 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced on Monday morning that the club has signed forward Jonny Brodzinski to a two-year contract extension that will run through the 2023-24 season.

Brodzinski, 28, has split the 2021-22 season between the Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. He has skated in five games with the Rangers this season, recording three shots and a plus-1 rating in those outings. Over the course of two seasons with the organization, Brodzinski has appeared in ten games with the Rangers and recorded one goal.

Named captain of the Wolf Pack in October, Brodzinski has scored 39 points (18 g, 21 a) in 36 AHL games during the 2021-22 campaign. He currently leads the Wolf Pack in overall scoring with 39 points, and in goal scoring with 18 goals. Brodzinski also set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a goal when he scored in nine straight outings. The previous mark was eight consecutive games with a goal and was held by Ryan Callahan (2006-07 season).

In two seasons with the Wolf Pack, Brodzinski has appeared in 50 games with the team and scored 56 points (24 g, 32 a). In his career, Brodzinski has suited up in 250 career AHL games and scored 194 points (94 g, 100 a).

The 6'1", 211-pound forward was originally selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round, 148th overall, of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He joined the Rangers as a free agent on October 9th, 2020, as an unrestricted free agent.

The Pack is back at the XL Center this Wednesday night, March 2nd, when they play host to the Bellville Senators. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. The club will also host the Hershey Bears (7:30 p.m.) this Saturday night, March 5th, and the Bridgeport Islanders (3:00 p.m.) this Sunday afternoon, March 6th.

