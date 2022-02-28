Checkers Sign Carter Robertson to PTO

February 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







In the midst of an extended road trip, the Checkers have added defenseman Carter Roberston on a professional tryout (PTO).

The 22-year-old is in his second pro season and first in North America, and currently has 11 points (4g, 7a) in 35 games for the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. Robertson, an Ontario native, began his pro career in the top Slovakian league last season, recording eight points (2g, 6a) in 19 games for Liptovsky Mikulas HK.

Prior to turning pro, Robertson spent four seasons in the OHL - logging 83 points (19g, 64a) and 178 penalty minutes in 229 career games with Ottawa and Owen Sound.

The Checkers are looking to rebound from a tough weekend as they visit the Hershey Bears on Wednesday.

