Slavin and Phillips Return to IceHogs

February 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have re-assigned forward Josiah Slavin and defenseman Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Chicago hosts the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT at the United Center. The game can be seen locally on NBCSCH and heard on WGN Radio and, in Spanish, on TUDN Univision Sports Radio 1200 AM.

The IceHogs now prepare to start a five-game road trip beginning in Winnipeg, Manitoba when they take on the Manitoba Moose on Thursday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m. From there, the IceHogs will return to the states with stops in Milwaukee and Cleveland before finally making it back to home ice for a matchup with the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, March 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

