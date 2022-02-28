BMO Harris Bank Center & Rockford IceHogs Updated Health and Safety Policy

In accordance with the State of Illinois, the City of Rockford, and Winnebago County, the BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado Performing Arts Center and Rockford IceHogs will no longer require mask wearing for fans of any age for admittance to events, effective immediately. Guests who wish to continue wearing a mask are welcome to do so.

Government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change and changes in protocol are not grounds for a refund. Fans are encouraged to visit IceHogs.com for more information and may also email or call us with questions regarding specific policies or policy updates at [email protected] and (815) 986-6465.

Certain event promoters, outside of Rockford IceHogs events, may independently make additional requirements which could include, without limitation, mandatory facemask requirements always. We will advise primary ticket purchasers for each event of the health and safety protocols ultimately applicable to such event when determined, which shall, as applicable, be informed by CDC, State, City, event promoter, and/or sport governing body COVID-19 health and safety guidance and protocols.

