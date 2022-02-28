Belleville Senators, CAA Arena Set to Lift Proof of Vaccination Requirement as of March 1st

BELLEVILLE, ON - As the province of Ontario continues to ease certain COVID-19 related restrictions, the Belleville Senators and CAA Arena announced today that the venue, located inside the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, will no longer require patrons to provide their respective proof of vaccination status beginning Tuesday, March 1.

"We've closely monitored provincial health updates in addition to various league and venue approaches to what is a challenging next step in this process," said Senators president of business operations, Anthony LeBlanc. "We're confident that this is the right decision at the present time for our facility."

In careful consideration of the latest public health information and in following with provincial guidance, the venue's decision to discontinue the vaccine mandate will include limited exceptions. The mandate will be maintained for all full-time and part-time employees until further notice while CAA Arena will liaise with the venue's upcoming entertainment and concert promoters, and the City of Belleville, to determine respective regulations pertaining to patronage.

Despite the end of the proof of vaccination requirement, Senators Sports & Entertainment continues to encourage employees and fans to do their part in helping bring the COVID-19 pandemic to an end. Mask wearing, with exception of while eating or drinking, remains a mandatory venue requirement.

