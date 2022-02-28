Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Jake Christiansen from Monsters
February 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Monsters. Christiansen contributed an even rating in three appearances for the Blue Jackets this year and added 6-20-26 with 21 penalty minutes and a -9 rating in 39 appearances for the Monsters.
A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 9-32-41 with 35 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 76 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.
