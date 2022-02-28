The Road Ahead: February 28

February 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Silver Knights head into March with 24 games remaining in the regular season. It's been a challenging stretch for Henderson following three straight losses on home ice, and it doesn't get much easier with another six-game road trip on the horizon. Let's take a look at the Road Ahead...

The Silver Knights could use a change of scenery after their tough home stand, and they'll head out for six on the road just 12 days after finishing their last six-game road trip on February 20th. The HSK will play two games in Ontario before making a pit stop back home, and then they will be off to Des Moines to face the Iowa Wild and San Diego to battle the Gulls.

The Silver Knights' three consecutive losses on home ice - one to Ontario and two to San Diego- comprised the first time this season that the team had lost consecutive games at home. It was also just the second time in franchise history that the team has lost three straight at home.

The Silver Knights will look to get back in the win column on Friday against an Ontario team that has had their number this season. The Reign have won four of the five meetings between the teams this season, scoring four goals or more in each of the four victories. The Reign lead the AHL in goals per game, scoring a full half goal more per contest than any other AHL team, and they boast the league's top power play unit. The Silver Knights did earn their one victory over Ontario this season at Toyota Arena, a 4-1 win on New Year's Eve.

Pavel Dorofeyev has goals in three of Henderson's last four games, and the Silver Knights will want to keep him rolling against Ontario. The Russian sniper has four goals in five games against the Reign this season.

When the HSK meets the Iowa Wild, it will be the teams' first meeting since the largest comeback in Silver Knights history. The Silver Knights trailed Iowa 5-2 on November 28 at Orleans Arena with less than eight minutes remaining in the third period, when Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Jones, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Jake Leschyshyn rattled off four unanswered goals for a 6-5 Henderson win. Jones, Rondbjerg, and Leschsyhyn scored in a span of 1:48, with Leschyshyn's tally putting Henderson on top for good with 1:11 left to play.

The Silver Knights will hope to get back on the right track before they face the San Diego Gulls again on March 16. The Gulls have won each of the first three meetings between the teams this season by a combined score of 15-5. The game on the 16th will launch a stretch of four consecutive contests against San Diego, playing the 16th and 18th at Pechanga Arena, the 19th at the Orleans Arena, and then the 22nd back in San Diego again. The Silver Knights lead the Gulls by 11 points in the standings, with the Gulls holding two games in hand.

Daniil Miromanov sits tied for sixth among all AHL defensemen in scoring.

Alan Quine recorded his 250th career AHL point on February 20 against the Tucson Roadrunners. The following game against Ontario, he played in his 300th career AHL contest.

The Silver Knights have three games remaining at the Orleans Arena, and they will play their final ten regular season games at The Dollar Loan Center, beginning with the opener on April 2.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.