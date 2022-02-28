Belleville Sens Split Four Games with Divisional Rivals Last Week

BELLEVILLE, ON - TThe Belleville Senators (23-21-0-0) concluded February with a pair of split decisions against North Division rivals, playing twice at home against the Syracuse Crunch and two games on the road against the Laval Rocket.

Results

Monday, February. 21/22 - Belleville 2 vs. Syracuse 6 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Belleville was unable to overcome a difficult second period against the visiting Crunch, who scored four times in the middle frame. Syracuse grabbed a decisive win in the Family Day matchup.

Tuesday, February. 22/22 - Belleville 4 vs. Syracuse 1 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Jake Lucchini paced the Senators in a crucial victory. The offensive outburst was Lucchini's first AHL hat trick. The two rivals continue to battle for the final playoff position in the North Division.

Friday, February. 25/22 - Belleville 1 at Laval 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)

After the first period, the game was tied, 1-1, but the Senators were stymied for the remainder of the game, allowing the Rocket to take the first installment of the series.

Saturday, February. 26/22 - Belleville 4 at Laval 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Rookie forward Roby Jarventie found the back of the net twice. The young Finn scored the game winner. The Senators scored four unanswered goals in the third period to complete the comeback win over the Rocket.

Fast Facts

Kevin Mandolese won both his starts with a 2.01 GAA and 942 SV%.

Andrew Agozzino and Zac Leslie led the team with five points each.

Jake Lucchini scored his first career hat-trick.

Rourke Chartier and Dillon Heatherington collected their 100th career AHL points.

The Senators' penalty kill has gone a perfect 9/9 in the last three games.

Recent Roster Movement

Feb. 23, 2022 G Filip Gustavsson Reassigned from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb. 23, 2022 C Mark Kastelic Reassigned from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb. 22, 2022 G Anthony Popovich Released from ATO

Feb. 22, 2022 G Filip Gustavsson Recalled to Ottawa (NHL)

Feb. 22, 2022 D Dillon Heatherington Re-assigned from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb. 22, 2022 C Mark Kastelic Recalled to Ottawa (NHL)

Feb. 22, 2022 G Anthony Popovich Signed to ATO from Queens Univ. (USports)

Feb. 21, 2022 C Clark Bishop Re-assigned from Ottawa (NHL)

Feb. 21, 2022 G Filip Gustavsson Re-assigned from Ottawa (NHL)

Active Roster

On The Schedule

Wednesday, March. 2/22 - Belleville at Hartford

Friday, March. 4/22 - Belleville vs Rochester (TICKETS)

Saturday, March. 5/22 - Belleville vs Rochester (TICKETS)

Ticket Info

Tickets for further Belleville Sens home games this season can be purchased through the same methods. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available, with more information available at bellevillesens.com.

