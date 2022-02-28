Frost Returns to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms center Morgan Frost

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced they have received center Morgan Frost on loan from the Philadelphia Flyers according to Flyers' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.

Frost, 22, has five goals with 13 assists for 18 points with the Phantoms in 20 games. His last game with the Phantoms on Feburary 13 saw him score the decisive goal to break a 1-1 tie against the Hershey Bears with just 4:16 remaining. Frost has also scored two goals with five assists for the Philadelphia Flyers in 30 games.

The Flyers' first-round selection in 2017 was leading Lehigh Valley in scoring at the time of his first recall to the Flyers on November 22. He has played 61 career games with the Phantoms scoring 18-29-47 while also suiting up in 52 career NHL games with the Flyers scoring 4-10-14.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open a three-game homestand on Wednesday night hosting the Providence Bruins. The Phantoms also have a pair of games this weekend taking on the Charlotte Checkers back-to-back on Friday and Saturday on the team's 25th Anniversary Celebration Weekend.

