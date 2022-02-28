San Diego Gulls Goaltender Lukas Dostal Named AHL Player of the Week

February 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 27, 2022.

Dostal, 21 (6/22/00), went 2-0 with a 1.01 goals-against average (GAA) and .964 save percentage (SV%), including his first career shutout, in a weekend back-to-back series with the Henderson Silver Knights. The 6-1, 192-pound goaltender stopped 27-of-29 shots in a 5-2 victory over Henderson Friday night to move into sole possession of second place on the franchise's all-time wins list with his 25th career victory. On Saturday, Dostal made 27 saves for his first career shutout, becoming the youngest goaltender to record a shutout in Gulls AHL history (21 years, 249 days).

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, the Brno, Czech Republic native has posted an 11-8-0 record with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and .915 SV% in 21 games with San Diego, ranking 13th among AHL goaltenders in GAA and SV%. Dostal made his NHL debut with Anaheim Jan. 9 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). He is 1-1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .929 SV% in three appearances (two starts) with the Ducks this season.

Dostal owns a 26-17-0 record with one shutout, a 2.71 GAA and .916 SV% in 45 career AHL games with San Diego.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.