Monsters Pick up Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Rocket

LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 2-1 after five rounds in a shootout on Monday night at Place Bell. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 17-21-6-4 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Laval's Danick Martel notched a marker just 42 seconds into the middle frame sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 1-0. Justin Scott extended his point streak after recording a power-play tally at 11:57 assisted by Tyler Sikura and Cole Cassels tying the game and forcing extra time. After no solution was found in overtime, both teams traded goals in the first two rounds of the shootout from Scott and the Rocket's Jesse Ylönen pushing the game to extra rounds. The Monsters fell in the fifth round after Alexandre Fortin scored the game-winning goal for Laval bringing the final score to 2-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 37 saves in defeat while Laval's Kevin Poulin made 34 saves for the victory.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 0 0 1

LAV 0 1 0 0 1 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 1/3 1/1 2 min / 1 inf

LAV 39 0/1 2/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Greaves OT 37 1 2-5 5-6-1

LAV Poulin W 34 1 1-5 8-3-1

Cleveland Record: 17-21-6-4, 7th North Division

Laval Record: 24-16-3-0, 3rd North Division

