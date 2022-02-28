T-Birds Raise $28,575 in Military Jersey Auction Sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by King Gray Coach Lines, on Saturday night inside the MassMutual Center, and for the first time ever, the team sported military-inspired specialty jerseys. Following the T-Birds' 4-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers, the game-worn jerseys were auctioned, and the club generated a grand total of $28,575 for the Springfield Thunderbirds Foundation.

A T-Birds jersey auction record was set when Tyler Tucker's #5 jersey sold for $3,500 on Saturday night. The jersey served as a tribute to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds #5 jet, which serves as the lead solo during Thunderbirds air shows. The lead solo pilot wears an inverted #5 on their uniform to match the numerous upside-down maneuvers they fly.

"The Thunderbirds are proud to show our appreciation to the brave men and women who have served our country," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "The addition of the military-themed specialty jersey to this year's game night further enhanced one of the more meaningful nights of our season. The generosity shown by our fans in the postgame auction will make a tangible impact in the military community."

The Thunderbirds Foundation will be making contributions to a number of military-based charities, including the USO, Galaxy Community Council, Soldier's Home in Holyoke, Wounded Warrior Project, Thunderbolt Council, Springfield Veterans Center, Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion.

Prior to the game night, some of the specialty jerseys received an appropriate experience, as Maj. Stephen "Steagle" Mindek, 1st Lt. Kyle Endgasser, Capt. Kyle "vice" Randall, and Col. Andy "Bishop" Jacob flew the jerseys aboard their F-15 jets at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield. The jerseys also featured the patch mark of the 104th Fighter Wing, a unit of the Massachusetts Air National Guard based out of Barnes.

The game night then featured a number of special military activations, including a pregame Veterans Fair in partnership with the 104th Fighter Wing, a saber-cross entry for the T-Birds when they took to the ice, a swearing-in ceremony for new enlistees during an intermission, symbolic recognition of military members who have not made it home in the form of an empty chair denoted by the P.O.W.M.I.A., and a formal declaration of support from the Thunderbirds for the Guard and Reserve. The Thunderbirds' declaration of support is part of a program established by the U.S. Department of Defense that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members through outreach recognition and educational opportunities.

