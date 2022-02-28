Providence Bruins Sign Alex-Olivier Voyer to One-Year AHL Contract Extension
February 28, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, February 28, that the team has signed forward Alex-Olivier Voyer to a one-year American Hockey League contract extension for the 2022-23 season.
Voyer, 22, has played in 27 games with Providence this season, scoring two goals and adding five assists for seven points.
The Sherbrooke, Quebec native signed a two-year AHL contract in April of 2020 and made his debut with the P-Bruins last season. Voyer has skated in 49 career games with Providence and totaled 15 points, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists with a plus-eight rating.
