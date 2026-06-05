Vancouver Whitecaps Midfielder Andres Cubas Makes Paraguay 2026 World Cup Roster!
Published on June 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
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Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Sebastian Berhalter Voted to MLS All-Star First XI
- Andrés Cubas Selected to Represent Paraguay in FIFA World Cup 2026™
- Five Vancouver Whitecaps FC Alumni Selected to Represent Canada in FIFA World Cup 2026™
- Canada Soccer Selects Vancouver's NSDC at UBC as Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026™
- Sebastian Berhalter Selected to Represent United States in FIFA World Cup 2026™