Utah Grizzlies Announce Opening Day Roster

Utah Grizzlies mascot Grizzbee leads the team on to the ice

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have released the 2020-21 opening day roster.

The Grizzlies had the best winning percentage in team history last season at .637. There are 7 players returning from last season's club: Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth, Teigan Zahn and Brad Barone.

Head coach Tim Branham enters his 8th season as Grizzlies head coach. He is the all-time winningest coach in franchise history with 249 wins.

All season long the Grizzlies will be celebrating their 25th season. Assistant coach Ryan Kinasewich is the Grizz all-time leader in goals (156), assists (200) and points (356). The team will be wearing throwback jersey's at times throughout the season.

The 2020-21 Utah Grizzlies Opening Day Roster

Forwards: Tommy Besinger, Diego Cuglietta, Brayden Gelsinger, Charlie Gerard, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Mitch Maxwell, Mike McNicholas, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Denis Smirnov, Yuri Terao, Joe Wegwerth.

Defenseman: Matt Abt, Miles Gendron, Edwin Hookenson, Tanner Jago, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Kris Myllari, Ian Scheid, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Brad Barone, Peyton Jones.

You can catch every Grizzlies game on Flohockey.tv, the new home for ECHL.TV. Audio coverage for every game this season will be streamed on Mixlr. https://mixlr.com/utah-grizzlies Pregame coverage will begin 45 minutes before face-off.

Many Players Making Pro Debuts

There will be 11 players who will be making their professional debuts when they hit the ice for the first time this season.

Lots of College Connections

3 teammates from the Minnesota State -Mankato Mavericks have reunited out west. Edwin Hookenson, Ian Scheid and Charlie Gerard were each teammates for all 4 college seasons. They won 3 straight conference championships from 2018-2020. Scheid and Gerard were roommates. Diego Cuglietta and Tanner Jago each played for the Idaho Steelheads last season. Cuglietta and Brayden Gelsinger were teammates at Lake Superior State University for 3 seasons from 2017-2019. Denis Smirnov and Kris Myllari were teammates at Penn State University for 4 years from 2017-2020. Garrett Johnston and Miles Gendron each played with the Newfoundland Growlers last season.

For continuing coverage on the 2020-21 season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Capacity is limited to 1,800 to start the season. Grizzlies begin the 2020-21 season at Rapid City on December 11th and 12th. The home opening weekend is December 18th and 19th against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Roster Modifications for the 2020-21 Season

The ECHL has temporarily approved additional roster spots for each team for the assignment of National Hockey League and American Hockey League contracted Players. As a result of these additional roster spots, ECHL teams will be allowed to dress two additional skaters for each game, raising the lineup limit to 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to three (3) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

