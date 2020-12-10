ECHL Announces Season-Opening Rosters

PRINCETON, N.J. - Following are the Season-Opening Rosters submitted by the 13 ECHL teams who are scheduled to begin the 2020-21 regular season on Friday.

The ECHL has temporarily approved additional roster spots for each team for the assignment of National Hockey League and American Hockey League contracted Players. As a result of these additional roster spots, ECHL teams will be allowed to dress two additional skaters for each game, raising the lineup limit to 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to three (3) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

Allen Americans - C.J. Motte, G; Ben Carroll, D; Turner Ottenbreit, D; Matt Register, D; Philip Beaulieu, D; Lester Lancaster, D; Nolan Kneen, D; Zane Franklin, F; Samuel Laberge, F; Spencer Asuchak, F; Dyson Stevenson, F; Jared VanWormer, F; Corey Mackin, F; Tyler Sheehy, F; Josh Lammon, F; Alex Lavoie, F; Jesse Mychan, F; Kameron Kielly, F

NHL/AHL Active List - Zach Sawchenko, G; Joseph Garreffa, F; Jake McGrew, F

Reserve - Cole Fraser, D; Corey Durocher, F

Injured Reserve - Braylon Shmyr, F

Florida Everblades - Cam Johnson, G; Devin Cooley, G; Logan Roe, D; Stefan LeBlanc, D; Michael Downing, D; Arvin Atwal, D; Cody Sol, D; Ben Masella, D; Patrick Harper, F; Lukas Craggs, F; Cole Smith, F; Josh Wilkins, F; John McCarron, F; Cameron Hebig, F; Joe Pendenza, F; Myles Powell, F; Alex Kile, F; Michael Huntebrinker, F; Blake Winiecki, F

NHL/AHL Active List - Tanner Jeannot, F

Reserve - Cole MacDonald, D; Levko Koper, F; Tommy Marchin, F

Injured Reserve - Michael Neville, F; Kyle Neuber, F

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Jacob Ingham, G; Ryan Bednard, G; Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D; Curtis Leonard, D; Chris Carlisle, D; Jack Sadek, D; Frank Hora, D; Sam Jardine, D; Benjamin Finkelstein, D; Liam Pecararo, F; Kamerin Nault, F; Garrett Thompson, F; Bryan Moore, F; Brendan Connolly, F; Mike McNamee, F; Cody Milan, F; Matt Bradley, F; Jack Poehling, F; Joey Haddad, F

NHL/AHL Active List - Nick Poehling, F; Karch Bachman, F; Matthew Wedman, F

Reserve - John Lethemon, G; Bryce Reddick, D; Max Zimmer, F

Injured Reserve - Tim Davison, D

Indy Fuel - Dan Bakala, G; Ryan Ruck, G; Connor McDonald, D; Tim Shoup, D; Mike Lee, D; Scott Savage, D; Willie Raskob, D; Keoni Texeira, D; Chris Martenet, D; Colton Leiter, F/D; Derek Barach, F; Cody Payne, F; Alex Rauter, F; Joe Sullivan, F; Derian Plouffe, F; Mathieu Foget, F; Antoine Waked, F; Patrick McGrath, F; David Broll, F; Peter Krieger, F; Jared Thomas, F

Reserve - Cliff Watson, D; Spencer Watson, F; Seamus Malone, F

Jacksonville Icemen - Eamon McAdam, G; Kyle Keyser, G; Jarod Hilderman, D; Chase Harrison, D; Luke Shiplo, D; Jeff Taylor, D; Jason Binkley, D; Jacob Cederholm, D; Kevin McKernan, D; Derek Lodermeier, F; Mike Szmatula, F; Eric Neiley, F; Brendan Warren, F; Matt Marquardt, F; Ian McKinnon, F; Wacey Rabbit, F; Craig Martin, F; Cameron Critchlow, F; Ara Nazarian, F; Abbott Girduckis, F; Nathan Perkovich, F

Reserve - Jacob Panetta, D; Adam Dauda, F

Commissioner's Exempt List - Matt Filipe, F; Jack Ahcan, D

Kansas City Mavericks - Justin Kapelmaster, G; Andrew Shortridge, G; Tommy Muck, D; Justin Woods, D; Zach Osburn, D; Cole Candella, D; Marcus Crawford, D; Anthony Florentino, D; Luke Bafia, D; Noah Delmas, D; Willie Corrin, D; C.J. Eick, F; Brendan Robbins, F; Austin Farley, F; Phil Marinaccio, F; Lane Scheidl, F; Brodie Reid, F; Giorgio Estephan, F; Dylan Malmquist, F

Commissioner's Exempt List - Loren Ulett, F; Bryan Lemos, F; Anthony Collins, F; Anthony Rinaldi, F; Robbie Holmes, F; Rob Bordson, F; Taran Kozun, G; Ross Olsson, F

Orlando Solar Bears - Clint Windsor, G; Garret Sparks, G; Richie Boyd, D; Devante Stephens, D; Alexander Kuqali, D; Patrick McNally, D; Paul Meyer, D; Kevin Lohan, D; Peter Abbandonato, F; Nikita Pavlychev, F; Ryan Lohin, F; Aaron Luchuk, F; Tad Kozun, F; Chris LeBlanc, F; Tristan Langan, F; Johno May, F; Matt Alvaro, F; Taylor Cammarata, F; Tyler Bird, F

NHL/AHL Active List - Dmitri Semykin, D; Alex Green, D; Jimmy Huntington, F

Reserve - J.J. Piccinich, F; Jerry D'Amigo, F

Injured Reserve - Michael Lackey, G; Luke McInnis, D; Tommy Panico, D; Jake Coughler, F

Immigration Pending - Nikolai Skladnichenko, F

Rapid City Rush - David Tendeck, G; Adam Carlson, G; Eric Israel, D; Brett Beauvais, D; Mark Auk, D; Brandon Fehd, D; Griffin Luce, D; Shawn Boutin, D; Brennan Saulnier, F; Gabe Chabot, F; Jack Suter, F; Tyler Coulter, F; Jake Wahlin, F; Cedric Montminy, F; Mason Baptista, F; Tyson Empey, F; Peter Quenneville, F; Joey Sides, F; Avery Peterson, F; Alex Rodriguez, F

Reserve - Kyle Froese, D; Dominic Cormier, D

Commissioner's Exempt List - Garrett Klotz, F

South Carolina Stingrays - Alex Dubeau, G; Hunter Shepard, G; Jesse Lees, D; Jordan Klimek, D; Max Gottlieb, D; Will Graber, D; Tariq Hammond, D; Tyler Nanne, D; Macoy Erkamps, D; Caleb Herbert, F; Cameron Askew, F; Tim Harrison, F; Andrew Cherniwchan, F; Dan DeSalvo, F; Max Novak, F; Justin Florek, F; Darien Craighead, F; Cole Ully, F; Mark Cooper, F; Dylan Steman, F

NHL/AHL Active List - Mason Morelli, F

Reserve - Zachary Malatesta, D; Jade Miller, F; Frederic Letourneau, F

Injured Reserve - Connor Moore, D

Tulsa Oilers - Devin Williams, G; Domenic Graham, G; Mike McKee, D; Alex Brooks, D; Kyle Jenkins, D; Shane Switzer, D; Justin Hamonic, D; Stephan Beauvais, D; Ian McNulty, F; Darby Llewellyn, F; Kevin Domingue, F; Charlie Sampair, F; Bryce Kindopp, F; Gregg Burmaster, F; Adam Pleskach, F; Tyler Kobryn, F; Dino Balsamo, F; Chris Schutz, F; Danny Moynihan, F; Matt Lane, F

Reserve - Austin McEneny, D; Griff Jeszka, F; Mario Puskarich, F

Utah Grizzlies - Brad Barone, G; Peyton Jones, G; Ian Scheid, D; Alex Lepkowski, D; Matt Abt, D; Tanner Jago, D; Garrett Johnston, D; Kris Myllari, D; Teigan Zahn, D; Miles Gendron, D; Joe Wegwerth, F; Charlie Gerard, F; Mitch Maxwell, F; Brayden Gelsinger, F; Jared Pike, F; Christian Horn, F; Diego Cuglietta, F; Tommy Besinger, F; Cedric Pare, F; Michael McNicholas, F

Reserve - Jack Jenkins, F; Edwin Hookenson, D; Matt Hoover, F

Immigration Pending - Denis Smirnov, F; Yuri Terao, F

Wheeling Nailers - Shane Starrett, G; Hayden Hawkey, G; Dane Birks, D; Marc-Olivier Duquette, D; Chad Duchesne, D; Dylan MacPherson, D; Matt Foley, D; Drydn Dow, D; Matt Miller, D; Tyler Drevitch, F; Cody Sylvester, F; Matt Alfaro, F; Sean Josling, F; Brady Tomlak, F; Ben Freeman, F; Patrick Watling, F; Michael Joly, F; Nick Rivera, F; Lawton Courtnall, F; Kevin Dufour, F; Mike Pelech, F

NHL/AHL Active List - Felix Robert, F

Reserve - Shane Kuzmeski, D; Luke Lynch, F; Brad Drobot, F

Injured Reserve - Brandon Halverson, G

Wichita Thunder - Mitch Gillam, G; Daniel Urbani, G; Cam Clarke, D; Kyle Pouncy, D; Garrett Schmitz, D; Sean Allen, D; Jacob Graves, D; Mathieu Gagnon, D/F; Chris Gerrie, F; Brayden Watts, F; Matteo Gennaro, F; Spencer Dorowicz, F; Lane Bauer, F; Jay Dickman, F; Austin Albrecht, F; Peter Crinella, F; John Curran, F; Frankie Melton, F; Chantz Petruic, F; Anthony Beauregard, F

Reserve - Riley Weselowski, D; Beau Starrett, F; Stefan Fournier, F

Commissioner's Exempt List - Dalton Skelly, D; Alex Berardinelli, F

