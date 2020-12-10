Stingrays Announce 2020-21 Team Captains

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced their season-opening roster Thursday, as well as their team captains in advance of the 2020-21 regular season.

The Rays' roster consists of 11 returning members from the 2019-20 season as well as seven rookies. Six players are on AHL contracts with Hershey.

Forward Andrew Cherniwchan will continue to serve as team captain for the second consecutive season. SC will have six total alternate captains, with three wearing letters each night. When wearing white jerseys, Dan DeSalvo, Tim Harrison and Mark Cooper will serve as alternates. On nights when the team wears red, Cole Ully, Tariq Hammond and Max Novak will wear an "A".

South Carolina Stingrays 2020-21 Season-Opening Roster

Forwards (14):

Cameron Askew

Andrew Cherniwchan "C"

Mark Cooper "A"

Darien Craighead

Dan DeSalvo "A"

Justin Florek

Tim Harrison "A"

Caleb Herbert

Frédéric Létourneau

Jade Miller

Mason Morelli

Max Novak "A"

Dylan Steman

Cole Ully "A"

Defensemen (9):

Macoy Erkamps

Max Gottlieb

Will Graber

Tariq Hammond "A"

Jordan Klimek

Jesse Lees

Zach Malatesta

Connor Moore

Tyler Nanne

Goaltenders (2):

Alex Dubeau

Hunter Shepard

The 28th season of Stingrays hockey begins on Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.

