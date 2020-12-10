Stingrays Announce 2020-21 Team Captains
December 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced their season-opening roster Thursday, as well as their team captains in advance of the 2020-21 regular season.
The Rays' roster consists of 11 returning members from the 2019-20 season as well as seven rookies. Six players are on AHL contracts with Hershey.
Forward Andrew Cherniwchan will continue to serve as team captain for the second consecutive season. SC will have six total alternate captains, with three wearing letters each night. When wearing white jerseys, Dan DeSalvo, Tim Harrison and Mark Cooper will serve as alternates. On nights when the team wears red, Cole Ully, Tariq Hammond and Max Novak will wear an "A".
South Carolina Stingrays 2020-21 Season-Opening Roster
Forwards (14):
Cameron Askew
Andrew Cherniwchan "C"
Mark Cooper "A"
Darien Craighead
Dan DeSalvo "A"
Justin Florek
Tim Harrison "A"
Caleb Herbert
Frédéric Létourneau
Jade Miller
Mason Morelli
Max Novak "A"
Dylan Steman
Cole Ully "A"
Defensemen (9):
Macoy Erkamps
Max Gottlieb
Will Graber
Tariq Hammond "A"
Jordan Klimek
Jesse Lees
Zach Malatesta
Connor Moore
Tyler Nanne
Goaltenders (2):
Alex Dubeau
Hunter Shepard
The 28th season of Stingrays hockey begins on Friday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m.
