Oilers Unveil Season-Opening Roster

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Thursday their official Season-Opening Roster.

The Oilers' roster is highlighted by six returning players - Mike McKee, Ian McNulty, Danny Moynihan, Adam Pleskach, Charlie Sampair and Devin Williams. Pleskach is the lone veteran-status player on the roster. ECHL rules state a veteran is a player who has dressed in 260 or more ECHL games by the start of the season. Teams can carry a maximum of four veteran contracts.

Tulsa's roster also includes five players with AHL experience - Justin Hamonic, Matt Lane, Danny Moynihan, Adam Pleskach and Charlie Sampair.

In addition to the standard roster limits, the ECHL has temporarily approved additional roster spots for each team for the assignment of National Hockey League and American Hockey League contracted players. As a result of these additional roster spots, ECHL teams will be allowed to dress two additional skaters for each game, raising the lineup limit to 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to three players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

Tulsa opens up the season with a heated tilt with long-time rivals the Wichita Thunder. The game will take place on Friday, Dec. 11, with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. The Oilers follow up with another home contest, squaring off against another division foe, the Allen Americans. That game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night will be the Oilers annual Teddy Bear Toss, benefiting the Salvation Army. Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice during the first intermission to help local families in need.

Season-Opening Roster (Contract Type, 2019-20 Team, Nationality)

Forwards (13):

Dino Balsamo* (ECHL, Adrian College, USA)

Gregg Burmaster* (ECHL, Quad City Storm, USA)

Kevin Domingue* (ECHL, University of Ottawa, CAN)

Bryce Kindopp* (NHL (ANA), Everett Silvertips, CAN)

Tyler Kobryn* (ECHL, Wesleyan University, USA)

Griff Jeszka* (RSV) (ECHL, Worcester Railers, USA)

Matt Lane (ECHL, Ritten Sport, USA)

Darby Llewellyn (ECHL, Pirati Chomutov, USA)

Ian McNulty (ECHL, Tulsa Oilers, CAN)

Danny Moynihan (ECHL, Tulsa Oilers, USA)

Adam Pleskach (V) (ECHL, Tulsa Oilers, CAN)

Mario Puskarich* (RSV) (ECHL, Manchester Storm, USA/CRO)

Chris Schutz* (ECHL, UMass-Lowell, USA)

Defensemen (6):

Stephan Beauvais* (ECHL, Hunsville Havoc, USA)

Justin Hamonic (ECHL, Coventry Blaze, CAN)

Kyle Jenkins* (ECHL, Wilfrid Laureir University, CAN)

Austin McEneny (RSV) (ECHL, Maine Mariners, CAN)

Mike McKee (ECHL, Tulsa Oilers, CAN)

Shane Switzer* (ECHL, University of Michigan, USA)

Goaltenders (2):

Domenic Graham* (ECHL, University of Ottawa, CAN)

Devin Williams (ECHL, Tulsa Oilers, USA)

*- Indicates rookie status (25 or less games played in ECHL or equivalent league)

V - Indicates veteran status

RSV - Indicates reserve status

