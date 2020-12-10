ECHL Transactions - December 10
December 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 10, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Tulsa:
Domenic Graham, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Thomas Novak, F assigned by Nashville
Add Thomas Novak, F added to NHL/AHL Active List
Greenville:
Add Karch Bachman, F added to Active Roster (from NHL/AHL Active List)
Add Jack Sadek, D added to NHL/AHL Active List (from Active Roster)
Tulsa:
Add Olle Eriksson Ek, G assigned by Anaheim
