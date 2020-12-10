ECHL Transactions - December 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 10, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Tulsa:

Domenic Graham, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Thomas Novak, F assigned by Nashville

Add Thomas Novak, F added to NHL/AHL Active List

Greenville:

Add Karch Bachman, F added to Active Roster (from NHL/AHL Active List)

Add Jack Sadek, D added to NHL/AHL Active List (from Active Roster)

Tulsa:

Add Olle Eriksson Ek, G assigned by Anaheim

