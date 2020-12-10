Solar Bears Announce Season-Opening Roster

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's Season-Opening Roster ahead of its ninth season of ECHL competition. Orlando opens the 2020-21 season, presented by XYMOPrint, on the road against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears open the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 29 against the Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Orlando Solar Bears 2020-21 Season-Opening Roster

Forwards:

Abbandonato, Peter [SYR]

Alvaro, Matt [R]

Bird, Tyler

Cammarata, Taylor

Coughler, Jake [*]

D'Amigo, Jerry [V-+]

Huntington, Jimmy [TBL]

Kozun, Tad

Langan, Tristin

LeBlanc, Chris

Lohin, Ryan [R-TBL]

Luchuk, Aaron

May, Johno

Pavlychev, Nikita [R-SYR]

Piccinich, J.J. [+]

Defensemen:

Boyd, Rich

Green, Alex [R-TBL]

Kuqali, Alexander

Lohan, Kevin

McInnis, Luke [R-*]

McNally, Patrick

Meyer, Paul [R]

Panico, Tommy [*]

Semykin, Dmitry [R-TBL]

Stephens, Devante [SYR]

Goaltenders:

Lackey, Michael [R-*]

Sparks, Garret

Windsor, Clint [SYR]

Key:

[R] = Rookie

[V] = Veteran

[TBL] = Tampa Bay Lightning contract

[SYR] = Syracuse Crunch contract

[*] = 14-day injured reserve

[+] = Reserve

Roster at a Glance:

Position Breakdown:

Forwards - 15

Defensemen - 10

Goaltenders - 3

Contract Status:

ECHL - 20

AHL - 4

NHL - 4

Country of Origin:

U.S.A. - 17

Canada - 9

Russia - 2

Draft Status:

Drafted - 12

Un-drafted - 16

Averages:

Age: 25.13 years

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 201.71 lbs.

The ECHL has temporarily approved additional roster spots for each team for the assignment of National Hockey League and American Hockey League contracted Players. As a result of these additional roster spots, ECHL teams will be allowed to dress two additional skaters for each game, raising the lineup limit to 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to three (3) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

