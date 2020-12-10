Stingrays Add Nick Lazor as Equipment Manager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the hiring of Nick Lazor as the team's new equipment manager.

Lazor, a native of Brockport, N.Y., brings a wealth of experience to the club, having previously spent time with Rochester Institute of Technology and UMass-Lowell in the NCAA, as well as the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and Rochester Americans.

"Nick's experience and commitment makes him a great fit for our staff," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "I'm impressed with his work ethic and his attention to detail is reflective of his time in service with the Marine Corps."

"We are very excited to have Nick join our organization and staff," said head coach Ryan Blair. "I had the pleasure of working alongside Nick in 2018-19 and he is a guy that works extremely hard and does things the right way. We are very fortunate to have him join our group and look forward to a great season."

Most recently with RIT, Lazor was the Division I hockey team's Director of Hockey Operations during the 2019-20 season while he completed his master's degree in Sports Administration from SUNY-Brockport.

Prior to joining the Tigers, Lazor was with UMass-Lowell for two seasons from 2017-19 and was honored with the team's Marc Connelly Award in the spring of 2018, which is given to a non-player who makes a positive significant impact on the program.

"I'm excited to be working with Ryan Blair again," Lazor said. "I'm pumped to join this organization and excited to be a Stingray."

Lazor worked as an Assistant Equipment Manager with Bakersfield for two years from 2015-17 and also spent one season with Rochester as Assistant Equipment Manager in 2014-15.

Lazor graduated from SUNY-Brockport in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management and joined the United States Marine Corps in 2008 as an Infantry Assaultman. He had one combat tour of duty to Marjah, Afghanistan in 2010-11. A decorated combat veteran, Lazor was honorably discharged in 2014.

The Stingrays will open the 2020-21 season on December 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

