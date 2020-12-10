Walleye Ink Standout Goaltender Billy Christopoulos

Goaltender Billy Christopoulos has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Christopoulos returns to the Pond after playing 29 games with the Fish during the 2019-20 season. The 26-year-old finished his first professional season with a league-best .932 save percentage, while posting a 24-3-3 record. He had a 2.29 goals against average last season, which finished as the sixth-best in the ECHL. His 24 wins was third-best in the league.

"We are very fortunate and excited to have, in my opinion, the best young goalie in the ECHL back in Toledo. He was arguably the best goalie from Christmas time until the season ended. He is an extremely hard worker during practice, which makes himself and our players better. He is a calming influence during the game and our players feel very confident when he is in goal. He has proven that he deserves the opportunity to be a starting goalie and number one goalie for our team. Dan Watson, Walleye Head Coach

Twice during the 2019-20 season, Christopoulos was honored by the league as Goaltender of the Week and Month. From February 17 through 23, he went 2-0-0 with a 1.00GAA and .977SVP. The second came as Goaltender of the Month, when he went 5-1-1 over seven starts in February with a sparkling 1.82GAA and a .947SVP.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 193-pound goaltender was recruited to play for the United States Air Force Academy, posting a record of 42-35-11 in 93 career games over four seasons. He was named First-Team All-Atlantic Hockey during his senior season, and finished his collegiate career tied for second all-time with a .915 save percentage and third with a 2.25 goals-against average. The North Carolina native has been accepted into the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), where he looks to earn a spot on the 2022 U.S.A. Olympic team.

