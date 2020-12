Saturday's IceMen Home Opener Is Officially Sold out

December 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose, announced Thursday that Saturday's (December 12) home opener against Greenville is officially sold out, while adhering to all required safety protocols. This marks the fourth consecutive season that the Icemen have sold out their home opening game.

The next Icemen home game is set for Friday, December 18 against the South Carolina Stingrays. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets for this game may be purchased

The best way to ensure your seats to Icemen games this season is with a season ticket membership package. Full & partial season plans are currently available! Contact the Icemen at 904-602-7825, or visit online at www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

