Everblades Announce 2020-21 Season-Opening Roster
December 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President and General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced the season-opening roster for the 2020-21 ECHL season, ahead of opening weekend at Hertz Arena on Friday and Saturday.
The Everblades have a total of 21 players on the active roster, featuring 13 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders. There are also three players on the Reserve List and two on the 14-day Injured Reserve.
The ECHL has temporarily approved additional roster spots for each team for the assignment of National Hockey League and American Hockey League contracted Players. As a result of these additional roster spots, ECHL teams will be allowed to dress two additional skaters for each game, raising the lineup limit to 18 skaters and two goaltenders.
ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.
Teams are permitted to carry up to three (3) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.
The Everblades roster consists of seven players that were assigned by the Nashville Predators, National Hockey League affiliate for Florida, including goaltender Devin Cooley along with forwards Lukas Craggs, Patrick Harper, Tanner Jeannot, Tommy Novak, Cole Smith and Josh Wilkins.
2020-21 Season-Opening Roster
Goaltenders (2)
Devin Cooley
Cam Johnson
Defensemen (6)
Arvin Atwal
Michael Downing
Stefan LeBlanc
Ben Masella
Logan Roe
Cody Sol
Forwards (13)
Lukas Craggs
Patrick Harper
Cameron Hebig
Michael Huntebrinker
Tanner Jeannot
Alex Kile
John McCarron
Tommy Novak
Joe Pendenza
Myles Powell
Cole Smith
Josh Wilkins
Blake Winiecki
Reserve List (3)
Levko Koper (Forward)
Cole MacDonald (Defenseman)
Tommy Marchin (Forward)
14-day Injured Reserve (2)
Kyle Neuber (Forward)
Michael Neville (Forward)
The 2020-21 regular season begins on Friday at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m., when the Everblades take on Jacksonville. Opening weekend continues at Hertz Arena on Saturday at 7:00 p.m., as Florida hosts the Orlando Solar Bears.
