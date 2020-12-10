Everblades Announce 2020-21 Season-Opening Roster

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades President and General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced the season-opening roster for the 2020-21 ECHL season, ahead of opening weekend at Hertz Arena on Friday and Saturday.

The Everblades have a total of 21 players on the active roster, featuring 13 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders. There are also three players on the Reserve List and two on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

The ECHL has temporarily approved additional roster spots for each team for the assignment of National Hockey League and American Hockey League contracted Players. As a result of these additional roster spots, ECHL teams will be allowed to dress two additional skaters for each game, raising the lineup limit to 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to three (3) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

The Everblades roster consists of seven players that were assigned by the Nashville Predators, National Hockey League affiliate for Florida, including goaltender Devin Cooley along with forwards Lukas Craggs, Patrick Harper, Tanner Jeannot, Tommy Novak, Cole Smith and Josh Wilkins.

2020-21 Season-Opening Roster

Goaltenders (2)

Devin Cooley

Cam Johnson

Defensemen (6)

Arvin Atwal

Michael Downing

Stefan LeBlanc

Ben Masella

Logan Roe

Cody Sol

Forwards (13)

Lukas Craggs

Patrick Harper

Cameron Hebig

Michael Huntebrinker

Tanner Jeannot

Alex Kile

John McCarron

Tommy Novak

Joe Pendenza

Myles Powell

Cole Smith

Josh Wilkins

Blake Winiecki

Reserve List (3)

Levko Koper (Forward)

Cole MacDonald (Defenseman)

Tommy Marchin (Forward)

14-day Injured Reserve (2)

Kyle Neuber (Forward)

Michael Neville (Forward)

The 2020-21 regular season begins on Friday at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m., when the Everblades take on Jacksonville. Opening weekend continues at Hertz Arena on Saturday at 7:00 p.m., as Florida hosts the Orlando Solar Bears.

