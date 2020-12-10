Thunder Announces Season-Opening Roster

WICHITA, Kan. (Dec. 10) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the team's season-opening roster.

The 20-man roster consists of 12 forwards, six defenseman and two goalies. Additionally, three players have been placed on the reserve list and two have been placed on the Commissioner's exempt list.

Goaltender Daniel Urbani and forward Chantz Petruic were released from their tryout agreements and signed to standard player contracts. Forward Max McHugh and defenseman Callum Fryer were released from their tryout agreements and forward Taylor Pryce was released from his professional tryout agreement.

Roster Breakdown

Forwards (12): Brayden Watts, Matteo Gennaro, Spencer Dorowicz, Chantz Petruic, Jay Dickman, Austin Albrecht, Peter Crinella, Johnny Curran, Frankie Melton, Lane Bauer, Anthony Beauregard, Chris Gerrie

Defensemen (6): Jacob Graves, Cam Clarke, Kyle Pouncy, Garrett Schmitz, Sean Allen, Mathieu Gagnon

Goaltenders (2): Mitch Gillam, Daniel Urbani

Reserve (3): Riley Weselowski, Stefan Fournier, Beau Starrett

Commissioner Exempt (2): Alex Berardinelli, Dalton Skelly

The ECHL has temporarily approved additional roster spots for each team for the assignment of National Hockey League and American Hockey League contracted Players. As a result of these additional roster spots, ECHL teams will be allowed to dress two additional skaters for each game, raising the lineup limit to 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

ECHL teams can carry a maximum of 20 Players on the active roster, no more than 18 of whom may be skaters, at any one time. For the first 30 days of the regular season, teams can carry a maximum of 21 Players on the active roster, no more than 19 of whom may be skaters, at any one time.

Teams are permitted to carry up to three (3) Players at a time on the Reserve List, while an unlimited number of players can be placed on the 14-day Injured Reserve.

Wichita opens the season tomorrow night with a road trip to Tulsa to face the Oilers at 7:05 p.m. The Thunder will open their home portion the schedule on January 1 against the Allen Americans.

