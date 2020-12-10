Mavericks Announce 2020-21 Season-Opening Roster

December 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the club's 2020-21 season-opening roster on Thursday.

The 2020-21 season-opening roster consists of 18 total players, which includes nine forwards, eight defenseman, and two goaltenders. Additionally, eight players have been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

The Kansas City Mavericks start the 2020-21 ECHL regular season on the road against the Indy Fuel. Watch the Mavericks live on December 11, 2020 at 6:05 p.m. CT exclusively on FloSports.

Mavericks 2020-21 Season-Opening Roster:

Forwards:

Noah Delmas, CJ Eick, Giorgio Estephan, Austin Farley, Dylan Malmquist, Phil Marinaccio, Brodie Reid, Brendan Robbins, Lane Scheidl

Defensemen:

Luke Bafia, Cole Candella, Willie Corrin, Marcus Crawford, Anthony Florentino, Tommy Muck, Zach Osburn, Justin Woods

Goaltenders:

Justin Kapelmaster, Andrew Shortridge

Commissioner's Exempt List:

F Rob Bordson, F Anthony Collins, F Robbie Holmes, G Taran Kozun, F Bryan Lemos, F Ross Olsson, F Anthony Rinaldi, F Loren Ulett, Head Coach Tad O'Had, Assistant Coach Kohl Schultz

###

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are available now by calling the Mavericks at 816-252-7825 or visiting kcmavericks.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.