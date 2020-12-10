Rush Announce 2020-21 Season-Opening Roster

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced in conjunction with the ECHL the Season-Opening Roster for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.

In addition to the roster announcement, the Rush also announced through a series of Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustments that rookie forwards Jack Suter and Tyson Empey and rookie defenseman Dominic Cormier have been signed by the team. Additionally, rookie goaltender Dave Tendeck has been assigned to the Rush by the Arizona Coyotes.

Suter originally signed this offseason with the Atlanta Gladiators, and joined the Rush in training camp following a four-year career in the NCAA with UMass-Amherst. In his senior season with the Minutemen in 2019-20, the 6'0", 180-pound forward tied a career-high with 4 goals and set career highs with 16 assists, 20 points, and a +18 rating in 33 games. Across four years, he compiled career totals of 12 goals, 25 assists, and 37 points in 124 games along with a +10 rating, capturing the 2019 Hockey East Regular Season Championship. Before college, Suter spent two seasons in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede, earning 46 points in 98 games, and won the 2015 Clark Cup Championship. The Omaha, Nebraska native is the son of 1988 US Olympic gymnast, Wes Suter.

Empey also joined the Rush in training camp following the conclusion of his college career, played with NCAA-III SUNY-Geneseo. With the Knights as a senior in 2019-20, the 6'2", 190-pound forward averaged over a point-per-game with 17 goals and 30 points in 23 games, finishing as a SUNYAC Third-Team All-Conference selection. Over the course of his four year career, Empey averaged over a point-per-game with 54 goals, 49 assists, and 103 points in 92 games, earning 30+ points in each of his last three seasons. He was a two-time SUNYAC Champion and Second-Team All-Conference selection (2018, 2019), and was selected to the 2019 SUNYAC All-Tournament Team. A Swift Current, Saskatchewan native, Empey is the son of former professional hockey player, Larry Empey.

Cormier originally signed this offseason with the Reading Royals, and joined the Rush in training camp after the completion of one season of Canadian college hockey. In his lone campaign with USports' University of Ottawa, the 5'11", 180 pound defenseman scored 3 goals and 20 points in 27 games, and dished out an additional 6 assists in 9 playoff games. For his efforts, he was selected to the OUA East All-Rookie Team. Before playing Canadian college hockey, Cormier spent four seasons in the QMJHL with Rimouski Oceanic and the Victoriaville Tigres, amassing career totals of 30 goals, 102 assists, and 132 points in 259 games.

Tendeck arrived to the Rush on an assignment from the team's NHL affiliate, the Arizona Coyotes. The 6'1", 180-pound net-minder completed a five-year WHL career last season, all spent with the Vancouver Giants. In his over-age season in 2019-20, Tendeck posted an 18-13-2 record in 35 games with a 2.29 GAA, a .920 SV%, and 3 shutouts. In total with the Giants, he compiled a career record of 72-54-10 in 145 games with a 2.96 GAA, .905 SV%, and 10 shutouts. Tendeck was drafted by the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#158), and signed an NHL entry-level contract earlier this offseason.

Below is the 2020-21 Opening Night Roster for the Rapid City Rush:

FORWARDS (13)

#8-Peter Quenneville - 6th Pro Season/2nd Rush

#9-Mason Baptista - 6th Pro Season (VET)

#10-Gabriel Chabot - ROOKIE

#11-Jake Wahlin - ROOKIE

#13-Avery Peterson - 3rd Pro Season

#14-Tyler Coulter - 2nd Pro Season/2nd Rush

#15-Alex Rodriguez - 2nd Pro Season

#19-Joey Sides - 10th Pro Season/2nd Rush

#20-Brennan Saulnier - 2nd Pro Season/2nd Rush

#21-Cedric Montminy - 3rd Pro Season/3rd Rush

#24-Jack Suter - ROOKIE

#88-Garrett Klotz - 13th Pro Season/3rd Rush

#91-Tyson Empey - ROOKIE

DEFENSEMEN (8)

#5-Griffin Luce - ROOKIE

#6-Eric Israel - 2nd Pro Season/2nd Rush

#12-Mark Auk - 3rd Pro Season/2nd Rush

#27-Shawn Boutin - 10th Pro Season

#28-Brett Beauvais - 3rd Pro Season/2nd Rush

#44-Kyle Froese - ROOKIE

#77-Dominic Cormier - ROOKIE

#93-Brandon Fehd - 3rd Pro Season/3rd Rush

GOALTENDERS (2)

#31-Adam Carlson - 5th Pro Season/2nd Rush

#35-Dave Tendeck - ROOKIE

The Rush begin their 13th season of hockey tomorrow night when they take on the Utah Grizzlies. "Home Opening Night", presented by the Denny Menholt Auto Group, features rally towels for all fans in attendance, in addition to a pre-game tailgate party featuring live music from Tanner Johns and the Canadian Tuxedos. Saturday's series finale against Utah is "Rapid City Thrillers Night", sponsored by Vast, which sees the Rush pay homage to the Continental Basketball Association's Rapid City Thrillers of the 1980's and 1990's. The team will wear specialty Thrillers-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game on Saturday.

Season Tickets for the 2020-21 season are available! To place a deposit, call 716-7825.

