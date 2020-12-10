Fuel Announce Season Opening Roster

December 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs have announced the club's season-opening roster for 2020-21 ECHL season.

The 2020 season-opening roster features 24 total players, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders. The group features 10 players who appeared on the 2019-20 Indy Fuel roster.

The Indy Fuel will kick off the 2020-21 ECHL season with a home matchup against the Kansas City Mavericks before finishing off the weekend with a road match against the Wheeling Nailers. The following weekend, the Fuel will face the Mavericks again in their only game of the weekend.

2020 Indy Fuel Season-Opening Roster:

Forwards: Cody Payne, Alex Rauter, Joe Sullivan, Derek Barach, Derian Plouffe, Mathieu Foget, Patrick McGrath, David Broll, Peter Krieger, Colton Leiter, Jared Thomas, Antoine Waked, Spencer Watson, Seamus Malone

Defensemen: Connor McDonald, Tim Shoup, Keoni Texeira, Mike Lee, Scott Savage, Chris Martenet, Willie Raskob, Cliff Watson

Goaltenders: Dan Bakala, Ryan Ruck

Single-Game tickets are now available for Fuel's seventh season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of full season, 18 ticket and 12 ticket flex packages by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.