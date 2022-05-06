Underwood Jr. Set to Rehab with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced that right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood Jr.'s rehab assignment has been transferred from Single-A Bradenton to Indianapolis. He will be the fourth major league rehabber to appear with the Indians this season, following outfielder Anthony Alford and pitchers Sam Howard and Max Kranick.

Underwood, 27, made one appearance with Pittsburgh on April 7 at St. Louis and faced one batter before suffering a right hamstring strain. He was placed on the 10-day injured list two days later and began a rehab assignment with Bradenton on April 29. In two starts with the Marauders, Underwood gave up one run over 1.2 innings.

The Raleigh, N.C. native was traded to Pittsburgh from Chicago (NL) in exchange for infielder Shendrik Apostel on March 7, 2021. In 43 appearances with the Pirates last season, Underwood went 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA (35er/72.2ip) and 65 strikeouts.

Underwood was originally selected by Chicago (NL) in the second round (67th overall) of the 2012 First- Year Player Draft out of Alan C. Pope (Marietta, Ga.) High School. He had his contract first selected by the Cubs on Nov. 18, 2016 and made his major league debut on June 25, 2018 at Los Angeles (NL).

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

