Bannon's Grand Slam Powers Norfolk in 6-5 Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn., --- The Norfolk Tides (14-14) withstood a late rally from the Nashville Sounds (18-9) to prevail 6-5 at First Horizon Park on Friday night.

Tonight's contest was headlined by Adley Rutschman's return to the Tides, who joined the team yesterday. The Orioles top prospect went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a hit by pitch.

Rylan Bannon once again led the Norfolk offense, by launching a grand slam in the first to quickly put the Tides up 4-0, his second home run in as many games. Bannon has nine RBI through the first four games of this series.

After the Sounds grabbed a pair of runs in the fourth to halve the deficit, Diógenes Almengo was first out of the bullpen for the Tides, he maintained the lead by tossing perfect fifth and sixth innings, striking out one.

Ryan McKenna and Jacob Nottingham each hit sacrifice flies in the sixth and ninth innings, respectively, to give Norfolk a three-run cushion heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Nick Vespi earned his third save in as many opportunities this season shutting the door in the ninth. While the Nashville scored twice in the frame, both runs were unearned. Vespi has not allowed an earned run in 11.2 innings this season over 10 games.

Richie Martin went 2-for-3 with a triple and was also hit by a pitch. He was the lone Norfolk batter to record a multi-hit game. Eight of the nine Tides batters reached safely in the contest.

The two clubs kick off the weekend slate of games tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 4.15) will take the mound for Norfolk. RHP Dylan File (2-0, 4.84), is tabbed to make the start for Nashville.

POSTGAME NOTES

BAM-BAM BANNON: The Norfolk offense was led by Rylan Bannon for the second-straight night, who went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a grand slam, four RBI and two walks...he has now homered in consecutive contests after not launching a long ball in 76 at-bats from April 22 to last night...through four games in the series at Nashville, Bannon is 5-for-15 with two home runs and nine RBI.

ADLEY'S HERE!: Adley Rutschman marked his return to Triple-A baseball by going 1-for-3 with a run, walk and a hit by pitch...the Orioles top prospect slashed .312/.405/.490 in 43 games with the Tides last season...prior to tonight, Rutschman went 11-for-25 (.440) with five doubles and two RBI during his seven-game rehab stint with Aberdeen and Bowie.

DIÓGENES DEALS: Diógenes Almengo put together one of his best relief outings of the season, retiring all six of the batters he faced, including one via strikeout, in his 2.0 innings of work...it is the second time this season that he has tossed 2.0 perfect frames...Almengo has not allowed an earned run in five of his 10 appearances this season.

