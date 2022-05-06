SWB updates 2022 promo slate with Judge and Cortes giveaways and more

May 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are thrilled to announce the addition of an Aaron Judge Emojihead and a Nestor Cortes bobblehead/ bobbleleg to their 2022 promotional schedule. In addition, the club has added details on Nurse Appreciation Night, a new WWE theme night, an additional fireworks show and has rescheduled two giveaway items on the upcoming slate.

Presented by Geisinger, the RailRiders will give away an Aaron Judge Emojihead to the first 2,500 fans on Saturday, July 18, at PNC Field. Gates open at 5 P.M. with a first pitch scheduled for 6:05 against the Rochester Red Wings. It is also Youth Baseball & Softball Night, adding to a fun evening for all.

On Saturday, September 3, Nestor Cortes will be honored with a giveaway. This soon-to-be collector's item is both a bobblehead AND bobbleleg to best pay tribute to his wide array of motions on the mound. Don't let your timing get thrown off and make sure you are one of the first 2,500 fans at PNC Field with gates open at 5 P.M. The Cortes bobble is presented by FOX 56.

During the upcoming homestand, the RailRiders are offering a Nurse Appreciation Night ticket discount for the May 12 game. Local nurses can save 25% by using the promo code NURSE when purchasing Field Reserved tickets for our next Thirsty Thursday game against the Syracuse Mets as a gesture of gratitude for all that they do.

May 12 is also WWE Night with a chance to win FREE tickets to SMACKDOWN on May 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Come dressed as your favorite wrestler for your chance to win! Plus... fans in attendance will have the chance to win SMACKDOWN tickets and WWE merchandise throughout the night.

The RailRiders will start Friday Night Fireworks two weeks early with an added show on May 13. Gates are set for 5:30 P.M. for our next First Responder Friday with a 6:35 first pitch. Stick around after the final for the best pyrotechnics show in NEPA.

The SWB Fidget Popper giveaway, which was slated for the postponed April 16 game, has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 14. Gates will open at 3 P.M. before the 4:05 game.

Friday Night Fireworks continue on May 27 with a show presented by Harth Enterprises and will follow every Friday home game for the remainder of the season.

The SWB Pop Socket has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 2. The RailRiders host Buffalo that evening, which will serve as the team's Independence Weekend Celebration with an extended fireworks show after the final out. Gates are slated for 5 P.M. with a 6:05 first pitch.

To purchase tickets for any 2022 game or for more information regarding any of these great giveaways, visit swbrailriders.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.