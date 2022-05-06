Olympic Gold Medalist Chris Lillis to Throw out First Pitch
May 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings will welcome Olympic gold medalist Chris Lillis to the ballpark Friday night where he will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Pittsford, NY-native has been named the 2022 Rochester Press-Radio Club Local Athlete of the Year after securing the gold in the mixed team freestyle aerial skiing for Team USA in this year's Beijing Winter Olympics.
The 23-year old has won silver and bronze medals at the 2021 World Championship, earning silver in aerials and bronze in the aerials team event.
